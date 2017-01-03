Winnebago County Jail goes nearly 24 hours without running water

Inmates at the Winnebago County Jail now have running water after pumps at the jail broke down Monday.

Officials at the jail say the building lost water around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Officials worked on the mechanical pumps and thought it was fixed.

WREX spoke to a man whose relative is an inmate at the jail. He says inmates have not had access to showers or properly working toilets.

Authorities at the jail say the problems with the water were fixed around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.