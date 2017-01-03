City of Beloit: Be alert for potential water scams

The City of Beloit is reminding residents to be on the lookout for water utility scams.
The Water Resources Division says no scams have been reported at this time, but asks residents to be on the lookout to avoid being tricked.
The city says scammers may try to demand money for a water bill payment, claiming to be from the Water Resources Division.
The city says it will only contact residents by mail if their account is overdue.
