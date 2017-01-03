Warmer temps a negative for Alpine Hills

A local winter park is doing the best it can to fight the constant change in temperatures.

The staff at Alpine Hills on Larson Avenue in Rockford is waiting for the right time to make snow, but unfortunately for them, the weather has not been cooperating.

Over the holiday they say business at the snow park was great, but the warmer temps over the past few days pushed them to close Tuesday. They are hoping that colder temperatures this week will help their business.

"We're adjusting some snow today so that tonight we can hopefully make some more snow as the weather drops into the 20's and the teens," says Mike Cheek, assistant manager of operations at Alpine Hills. "So the cold weather is good for us as we get a chance to make some more snow and replace some of what we've lost over the last couple of warm days."

Staff says they hope to reopen up as soon as Wednesday morning.