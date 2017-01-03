Mayor Morrissey, Police Chief O'Shea address violent crime, ask for community's help

Rockford's political and law enforcement leaders held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to address the recent violent crime in the city.

Rockford Mayor Larry Morrissey, Police Chief Dan O’Shea and other city leaders met with the media at City Hall Tuesday afternoon to discuss this weekend’s murder at Cliffbreakers and as well as other recent violent crime incidents in the city.

Mayor Morrissey opened the press conference by saying the kind of violence Rockford has been seeing is "unacceptable," and called it "troubling." Morrissey also says that he has talked with new Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney and the city and the county plan on working together to help combat crime in the area.

"I think it is more specifically troubling when violence spills over in to a hotel when it's a location you wouldn't expect it," Morrissey says. "I also think it's a somewhat sad commentary in that we have come to expect violence in some areas as though it is okay. It's never okay. It's inappropriate."

Rockford suffered from one of the most violent years in decades in 2016. There were 27 murders in the city last year, which is the highest number in 20 years.

2017 was only a few hours old when Rockford suffered its first murder of the new year. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Jamerson, of Rockford, was killed in a shooting at Cliffbreakers around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Three other people were injured. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says that his department is investigating this homicide, but they need the public's help with the case.

"The only way we can solve violent crime is with cooperation from the community," O'Shea said Tuesday. "We don't have a crystal ball," to help solve crime.

O'Shea says his department is working around the clock on violent crime investigations, but they need the public's assistance, especially from parents.

"There are parents that know their children aren't at home at night and they are involved in nefarious activities," O'Shea says. "They need to contact us; they need to keep tabs on their kids."

Todd Cagnoni, Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Rockford, says there is also a civic investigation into the Cliffbreakers hotel concerning occupancy issues. He also says that a loan for Cliffbreakers to help it keep running has still not yet been approved by the city.

Jamerson's murder at Cliffbreakers was part of a violent weekend in Rockford, with a shooting in the parking lot of Franchesco's New Year's Eve, a Rockford man getting tased after allegedly grabbing for an officer's gun, along with multiple robberies and shots fired calls.