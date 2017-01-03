Magna in Belvidere to host job fair Wednesday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Magna in Belvidere to host job fair Wednesday

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Magna Exteriors in Belvidere will be hosting a job fair Wednesday. 

The company, which makes exterior automotive parts, is looking to hire various engineers, sales, purchasing and warehouse managers, accountants and more. 

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn, 7550 East State Street in Rockford. 

Job seekers can also apply online by clicking here.

