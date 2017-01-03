Several murder trials on the docket in Winnebago County next week

A number of high profile murder trials are scheduled to start in Winnebago County this week.

Pretrial hearings for Todd Smith start Tuesday. Smith is the Machesney Park man accused of killing his wife Katrina Smith back in 2012. His trial is set to begin next week.

Calvin Carter is also scheduled to be in court this week. Carter is accused in the 2014 quadruple murder of Martia Flint, her children Tobias and Tyrone, and her friend Demontae Rhodes. The four victims were killed just five days before Christmas that year. His pretrial hiring is on Wednesday and his trial is set to begin Monday.

Also next week, Delano Lamar Foreman's murder trial is set to begin. Foreman is charged in the death of 67-year-old Henry Murphy. Murphy's body was found after a house fire in his home on Owen Center Road, though he died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Demario Benjamin Sonny Thompson, who is charged with first degree murder after a deadly shooting at Blackhawk Courts last year, will be in court next week. Twenty-two-year-old Lanair Jones-Sullivan was killed in that incident after being shot multiple times.

The trial for Luis Eduardo Anaya is set to begin soon. He is accused in the 2011 shooting of Brandon Wright, who was driving home after an evening with friends. Anaya had been on the loose for years before authorities captured him in 2015 in Mexico.

Craig Spencer faces murder charges after a bar fight broke out at Central Park Tap in 2011 and his trial is scheduled to begin next week. Authorities say Bruce Woods died of his injuries after that altercation.

And a judge is scheduled to make a decision on the fate of Jody Kossow, the mother accused of stabbing her 8-year-old son Thomas to death back in September 2013. Her bench trial concluded in December. Kossow is due back in court Thursday.