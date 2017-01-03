Authorities warn of new phone scam in Winnebago County

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a new phone scam that has already cost one Stateline resident thousands of dollars.

The sheriff's office says they have received several reports of Winnebago County residents getting phone calls from people claiming to be from the sheriff's office or from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rockford.

The caller then tells the potential victim that there is a warrant out for their arrest for failure to appear at a grand jury, and gives them an 800 number to call so they can transfer money to pay for a bond payment.

The sheriff's office says one scammer recently got an area resident to transfer over $2,000 to an office in Georgia.

Neither the sheriff's office not the U.S. Attorney's Office makes phone calls to collect bond payments.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says that anyone who receives a similar call should immediately report the incident to them by calling 815-319-6317.