Dennis Hiemenz, former Boylan teacher and administrator, remembered at memorial service

A long-time Boylan High School teacher and administrator was remembered at a funeral service in Loves Park Monday.
Friends, family and former co-workers gathered at Saint Bridgets Church to say goodbye to Dennis Hiemenz.
Hiemenz spent 48 years at Boylan where he taught English and humanities before becoming a school administrator.
Penny Yurkew, a former student and co-worker of Hiemenz, says he will be remembered for many things, including his vocabulary.
"He would do the word of the day; he would somehow work in the word of the day into the announcements," Yurkew says. "He was just a great guy. He loved learning and loved education."
Boylan faculty say his legacy at the school will be curriculum development.
