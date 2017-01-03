Dennis Hiemenz, former Boylan teacher and administrator, remembe - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Dennis Hiemenz, former Boylan teacher and administrator, remembered at memorial service

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
LOVES PARK (WREX) -

A long-time Boylan High School teacher and administrator was remembered at a funeral service in Loves Park Monday. 

Friends, family and former co-workers gathered at Saint Bridgets Church to say goodbye to Dennis Hiemenz.

Hiemenz spent 48 years at Boylan where he taught English and humanities before becoming a school administrator.  

Penny Yurkew, a former student and co-worker of Hiemenz, says he will be remembered for many things, including his vocabulary. 

"He would do the word of the day; he would somehow work in the word of the day into the announcements," Yurkew says. "He was just a great guy. He loved learning and loved education." 

Boylan faculty say his legacy at the school will be curriculum development. 

