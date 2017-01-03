Unchanged Prices At The Gas Pump In Rockford

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Rockford area remains unchanged from last week at $2.40.

Petroleum analyst GasBuddy.com reports prices are 48 cents higher than one year ago and 27 cents higher than a month ago.

Senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan says while rising gas prices should take a break in February, the country will unlikely come anywhere close to last year's low levels where motorists spent an average of $2.13 a gallon.

GasBuddy will issue its 2017 fuel outlook on Wednesday.