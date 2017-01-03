Police investigate series of shootings in Rockford; 1 person injured

Rockford police are investigating after a a series of incidents where gunshots were fired Monday night into the overnight hours Tuesday.

Police say officers were called out to the 1400 block of Gorham Place on a report of gunshots being fired just after 8 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that had been shot and there was a trail of blood leading into a home nearby. No one was inside the home at the time.

Police say while they were investigating this shooting, a victim showed up at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to their leg. The victim told police that they were inside the home when they heard gunshots outside. The victim says they were shot in the leg during the incident and someone else took them to the hospital.

Rockford Police are investigating four other reports of gunshots being fired around the city Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Those incidents occurred at:

2300 block of 23 rd Street, 7:25 p.m. Monday

Street, 7:25 p.m. Monday 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue, 2 a.m. Tuesday

700 block of Illinois Avenue, 2:20 a.m. Tuesday

2700 block of Prial Avenue, 2:40 a.m. Tuesday

Homes and garages were hit by bullets during each of these shootings. No one was injured in these other four shootings and no suspect information has been released at this point.

Police say this is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.