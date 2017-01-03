Local lawmakers discuss expired stopgap budget

2017 started off back to square one.

"Again, it's very disappointing," says democratic representative Litesa Wallace. "We're finding ourselves in the same position."

It's been more than 550 days since Illinois' had a full budget. July 1st, 2015 was the first time lawmakers couldn't reach an agreement and missed the deadline. Now, they've missed another deadline with a temporary stopgap budget that ran out with the New Year.

"We are going to be left behind if we can't get these leaders to sit down and help us pass meaningful legislation," says republican senator Dave Syverson.

Certain things are locked in, including funding for schools and law enforcement for the rest of the fiscal year.

"Even though we don't have a stop gap measure in effect right now and no budget in place," says democratic senator Steve Stadelman. "Ninety-percent of the budget is still being implemented."

But that remaining ten percent is mainly human services and high education. Which aren't protected by court order.

"We need to get this done. Stop the blame game and the finger pointing," says Stadelman.

"The citizens of Illinois deserve much better. I'm hoping leaders will step up and prioritize the humans of this state," says Wallace. "Not corporate interests, not anti-worker agenda, but the individuals who need us the most."

Lawmakers say it's unlikely a budget will pass during the lame duck session, or the last two days before new lawmakers are sworn in. But some say they're hopefully compromise is in sight.

"Illinois really is just a few adult decisions away from really turning around economically," says Syverson. "If we pass our budget, makes some cuts that need to be made, and make some of the jobs changes that have been worked on to improve our jobs climate. You do those things and Illinois future is bright."

The 100th General Assembly will officially kick off next Wednesday.