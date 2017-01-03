Community honors murdered teenager with memorial service

16-year-old Rebecca Finkenhofer was brutally stabbed to death last Wednesday. Days later, friends and family honor her memory with a memorial service.

The family invited 13 News to attend, but asked no interviews take place. A memorial service followed a visitation at Harvest Bible Chapel of Rockford in Loves Park. Friends and family shared tears and laughter while looking through pictures of the teen, and sharing memories.



According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Minns Drive early last Wednesday morning for a disturbance call. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the suspect, 36-year-old Michael Mernack still there. inside the home deputies found Rebecca who had been stabbed to death, then shot. Upstairs they found Rebecca's grandmother, who was shot in the face. She is still recovering from those injuries, but was at the memorial services.

Authorities have charged Michael Mernack with aggravated assault. An investigation into more charges is ongoing.

