Body pulled from Rock River identified

The body of a man pulled from the Rock River over the weekend is now identified.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office says he was Jordan White of Janesville. White was reported missing back in November.

There were no signs of trauma on his body. The investigation is ongoing.

According to the Janesville Police Department, a boater found White's body partially submerged in the Rock River Sunday afternoon. Police say officers were called to the 1400 block of Afton Road around 3 p.m. Fire crews helped recover the body.



