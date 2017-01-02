Funeral homes help loved ones of murder victims cope in Rockford

Tim Honquest can vividly remember the details of every murder victim he's buried this past year. It's a list that's growing.

"Every year it's climbing. Last year I'm pretty sure we did pretty much six or seven homicide victims," said Honquest Funeral Home Owner Tim Honquest.

It's the highest number since the funeral home opened in 1995.

The spike also matches what's happened in the city of Rockford.

In 2016, there were 27 murders which is the highest number in 20 years.

"The family is upset by the death and now they're upset about the homicide. They want answers. They want justice. When they come to us it's very difficult because they're very, very upset," Honquest said.

Pastor Anthony Maynard of First Born Ministries is the sounding board for many of those emotions.

"They come. They're distraught. They're upset. They're mad because of what happened to their loved one. And sometimes I just sit and listen. I won't even ask any questions. I'll just sit and listen. Them talking to me is sort of a healing process," Maynard said.

Maynard serves as a pastor at Honquest when a family doesn't have a regular priest.

He grew up on the city's West side and said the recent violence has left him without words.

"I've seen changes in Rockford and in a wrong direction, not in a positive. It hurts me. I am Rockford. I am Rockford," Maynard said.

What perhaps stings the most is the ages of the victims.

Honquest said most of the murder victims he's buried the past year have been under 21, including three children, a mother and a newborn baby killed in September.

"There's no easy fix to curb the violence but Maynard said it requires the entire city.

"What it really takes is every single person touching someone, every single person making a difference in someone's life. If we can do that Rockford can change and turn around and become a better community," Maynard said.

