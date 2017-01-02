One person dead after a car crash on Alpine and Guilford Roads i - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

One person dead after a car crash on Alpine and Guilford Roads in Rockford

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police say one person has died after a one-vehicle car crash on Alpine and Guilford roads.

It happened in the early morning on Monday when the car collided with a brick wall. 

Police asked drivers to avoid the area. However, it reopened around 12:30 this afternoon. 

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says because of extensive damage caused by the collision, they do not know the identity of the driver. 

13 News is there and will bring more information as it becomes available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.