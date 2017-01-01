Three houses hit by gunfire in Rockford Sunday evening

Rockford Police say three houses were hit by gunfire Sunday evening.

Officers say around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday two vehicles were shooting at each other near 18th St. and 10th Ave. Police say both of the vehicles took off before one of the cars hit an embankment at a home on 10th Ave. The people inside the car then took off on foot.

Police say three homes on 10th Ave. were hit by gunfire. There are no reported injuries at this time.

Police are searching for the suspects in both of the vehicles.

