Rockford home struck by gunfire Sunday afternoon

A home on Rockford's West side was struck twice by gunfire Sunday afternoon.

Rockford Police say a home at the 100 block of Bayliss Ave. and a car in the driveway were hit by gunfire.

No one was injured.

Police say the suspect was driving a green Pontiac sedan.

Witnesses say the suspect may have been shooting at another car at the time but no one was located at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.