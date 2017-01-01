Body found in Rock River in Janesville

A boater found a body in the Rock River Sunday afternoon in Janesville.

The Janesville Police Department says the boater located the body partially submerged in the river at the 1400 block of Afton Rd. around 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the body appears to be an adult man.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at 12:30 p.m.

