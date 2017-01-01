Rockford man tased after grabbing an officer's gun

A Rockford man is arrested after trying to grab an officer's gun.

Police responded to the 3300 block of Darwood Drive around 9:00 p.m. Saturday for a domestic call. Officers say when they arrived a woman had an injury to her face.

Police say they tried to put 27-year-old Johnathan Bailey-Williams in the back of a squad car. Bailey-Williams resisted and kicked the officer. Additional police responded to the scene and pulled Bailey-Williams out of the squad car to handcuff him. The suspect grabbed an officer's gun with both hands and was tased.

Bailey-Williams was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. He is charged with aggravated battery to police, attempted disarming of police officer, two counts of aggravated resisting, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

No officers were injured during the incident.