UPDATE: One dead, three injured in shooting at Cliffbreakers in Rockford

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says the 34-year-old man killed Sunday morning was Joshua Jamerson of Rockford.

One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at Cliffbreakers Riverside Hotel & Conference Center early Sunday morning.

Rockford Police says a large fight inside the hotel turned deadly when shots were fired around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says a 34-year-old man was killed. Rockford Police says another person was hit in the lower portion of his body and is in the hospital with serious injuries. Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries and went to the hospital with wounds to the upper portions of their bodies, according to police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Rockford Police are treating the shooting as a murder investigation.

