Rochelle parents bring home miracle baby for holidays

The odds have been stacked against Ryder Matthew Schmidt, since he was born 6 months ago -- 16 weeks before he due.

"he was only given a 17% chance of living and the first two weeks are really touch and go with their health," said mom Amanda Schmidt.

Despite weighing less than two pounds when he was born, Ryder spent the next six months growing and getting stronger in a NICU at Mercy Rockford Hospital.

"I would watch so many other babies and families have that special moment of going home and i would get so down about thinking it would never be his turn, but it does come at the right time," said Amanda.

And last Tuesday, Matt and Amanda Schmidt got the best Christmas present they could ask for...



"He likes to be held all the time, but that's okay, we're making up for lost time."



...when it was finally Ryder's turn to come home.



"It was so nice to wake up on Christmas morning and have him home with us and open presents as a family and yeah."

While Matt and Amanda say Ryder still has his fair share of milestones to overcome, they're excited to ring in the new year with him back at home.

