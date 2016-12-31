Two people robbed while walking home in Rockford

Rockford Police responded to an armed robbery Friday at North Ave. and John St.

According to Rockford Police, a woman and a man were walking home from a store when two suspects approached them with guns.

The suspects did not get anything from the victims. Police said three suspects left in a black Chrysler Sebring four door with an Illinois license plate number of S201346.

The first suspect is described as a black man, wearing a black coat and a black monkey mask.

Police said the second suspect was wearing a navy blue coat and a rubber mask resembling the nun off the movie "The Conjuring 2."

The victims couldn't make out the third suspect who was driving the suspects' car.