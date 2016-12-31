Area police offer free and safe rides this New Year's Eve

If you or someone you know has a little too much to drink Saturday night the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is offering free rides to get them home safe.

Starting at 11:00 p.m. Saturday and going until 4:00 a.m. Sunday, people who need a ride home in Winnebago County can call the sheriff's office to receive a free ride.

Because New Year's Eve is a busy time for the sheriff's office, officials ask you first try and make other arrangements before you call police.

If you don't have any luck the number for the sheriff's office is 815-639-4674.

The Belvidere Police Department and Boone County Sheriff's Office are also offering a similar safe ride program.

Both start at 6:00 p.m. Saturday and go until 3 a.m. Sunday. The number to reach them is 815-554-2135.