Two men robbed at gunpoint by masked people, Friday

Two men are uninjured after being robbed at gunpoint by two people in dark clothing and black masks, Friday evening.



Rockford police say the two men were walking home in the 800 block of 20th Ave around 5:45 p.m. when they were approached from behind by the two suspects.



According to victims, one of the suspects said, "This is your lucky day," and pointed a silver handgun at the back of the victim's head. The second victim says he then felt what he believed to be a gun placed against his back.



Police say suspects demanded money and the two victims handed over their belongings, including an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers say the suspects got into a black vehicle and drove away heading east on 20th Ave.



No further suspect description is available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.