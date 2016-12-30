Candlelight vigil for murdered teen brings out dozens in Rockford

Eleven people under the age of 18 have been murdered in Rockford. This year's been devastating for young people and their families.

On Friday night, the latest teenage victim to lose their life at the hands of violence was remembered with a candlelight vigil.

"The killings, they're senseless. Everything that's happening is senseless," said Lavontay Allen's mother, Jaton Watts.

Watts says she'll never be able to make sense of the brutal drive-by shooting that took her 15-year-old son.

"My baby," she said. :He was an excellent kid. He didn't do nothing but play sports."

A passion for basketball and a goal for a better life, Watts says her son never got to see his dreams come true.

"My son didn't get to go where he wanted to go. he didn't get to finish life. It's senseless," she said.

The Tuesday night shooting sent a shock wave through Lavontay's friends and family.



"They say he got shot in the neck. Oh lord why did you take my baby?" said Jaessi Allen, Lavontay's grandmother.



"He wasn't a thug, he wasn't a hoodlum, he wasn't a gang banger," said Lavontay's youth leader, Brandon Gordon.

What he was, was loved. That love brought out crowds of people to his candlelight vigil.

"This is my third candlelight vigil for someone under 16 years old this year," said Juamal Pitt, whose son knew Lavontay.

Lavontay is the 11th person under 18 murdered this year in Rockford. A number not only devastating to people here-- but frustrating.

"Somebody out there knows exactly who did this. Why they did it. And they don't want to tell," said Pitt.

There's pain in not having answers about Lavontay's death. But on this night there's also comfort.

"Sometimes this community, we don't always come together. This brought everybody together, from all sides. It meant a lot to me," said Watt.

A show of support for a young man who meant a lot to so many.