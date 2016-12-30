IceHogs pay back Wild with 4-1 victory

The Rockford IceHogs returned the favor to the Iowa Wild on Friday night, beating their division neighbors 4-1 at the BMO Harris Bank Center, just four days after the Wild beat the Hogs by the same score in Des Moines.

Iowa's Mario Lucia scored just 48 seconds into the game to give the Wild an early 1-0 lead, but the IceHogs regrouped after the first period to score four unanswered goals. Spencer Abbott and Kyle Baun combined to assist on the Hogs' first two goals, one each from Nolan Valleu and Sam Carrick.

Nick Schmaltz scored a power play goal in the third period to build on Rockford's lead before Cameron Schilling wrapped up the night with an empty-netter to preserve the 4-1 decision. Mac Carruth made 25 saves in net.

The IceHogs' final game of the 2016 calendar year is on New Year's Eve in Grand Rapids against the Griffins at 5:00 pm. That starts a four-game road trip with games in Milwaukee, Chicago, and Grand Rapids again before the IceHogs return to the BMO Harris Bank Center on January 8 when the Chicago Cubs' World Series trophy tour makes its stop in the Forest City.