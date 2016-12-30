UPDATE: Rockford Police arrest two armed robbery suspects

Rockford Police say the suspects are both 15-year-old males. One of them is charged with Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle and Resisting a Police Officer. The other juvenile faces a range of charges include Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle to Resisting a Police Officer.

Both 15-year-olds are lodged at the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.

Rockford Police say they arrested two juveniles who are armed robbery suspects.

Police say what happened is still under investigation so they are not releasing any details about the armed robbery or where it happened. What officers did tell us is police were chasing the two suspects in a car. When the suspects got to the area of 9th Ave. and 8th St., they got stuck on a snow bank. The suspects then got out of the car and ran. Officers say they set up a perimeter and eventually caught the suspects.

No one was injured. Police are still processing the scene and ask that people avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

Rockford Police have squad cars set up along Kishwaukee St. near Harrison Ave. as well as some other nearby streets.

Police will not go into detail about why they have the perimeter set up. 13 WREX has made multiple calls to officials. Those calls have gone unanswered.

