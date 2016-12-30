Rockford firefighters hand out smoke alarms Friday

Rockford Fire officials want to make sure everyone is safe and prepared in case a fire happens at their home.

The fire department and the Red Cross went door to door Friday to deliver smoke alarms near Mulberry Street and Royal Avenue, where recent fires occurred.

The fire department says they hand out smoke alarms around 5-10 times a year after a fire hits a neighborhood.

Their hope is to bring awareness about safety and prevention to residents, and to remind people that a fire can happen to anyone, anywhere.

The Rockford Fire Department says every time they receive a call, they check smoke detectors and if one needs to be replaced, they install them for free.