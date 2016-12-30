Funeral held for Beloit teen killed in shooting last week

Services for murder victim Savion Latimer were held Friday in Beloit.

The 16-year-old was shot in the head just two days before Christmas in what authorities say was a drug deal and robbery gone bad. An 18-year-old was also shot in the incident.

Police say the shooting occurred on Hackett Street near the Krueger Haskell golf course.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with this case.

Jodany Rodriguez, 19, is in custody on murder and armed robbery charges. Police also arrested two 16-year-old suspects on murder charges.