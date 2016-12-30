Coroner: Pregnant mother stabbed before fire on Garfield Drive

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has announced that a woman found dead after a fire in Rockford in September died due to stab wounds to her chest.

Coroner Bill Hintz says 27-year-old Keandra Austin's cause of death is listed as penetrating injuries to the chest, meaning she was stabbed.

Austin was also 16-weeks pregnant with a baby boy. The cause of death for the unborn baby is listed as intrauterine fetal demise.

Austin was found dead, along with her three kids, after a fire at her home at 2815 Garfield Drive in Rockford on September 17.

The coroner says Austin did not have any carbon monoxide in her system but her three kids, 9-year-old V’Angelo Totty, 6-year-old Keeryn Austin, and 6-month-old Aliya Beasley-Austin, all did.

The three children died of asphyxia due to acute carbon monoxide poisoning due to a residential house fire, not because of the flames.

The coroner's inquest jury ruled the baby's death as a homicide of an unborn child. All five deaths are being investigated as homicide cases.

The investigation into this case is still open. The fire department says they know the fire started in the living room, but they do not yet know how the fire started.