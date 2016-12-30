Rus Howard leaving Rockford Rescue Mission for new job

The Rockford Rescue Mission's Director of Development is leaving his post at the shelter for a new job.



Rus Howard says his last day is today.



Information on his replacement has not been released, neither have details about Howard's new position.



The Rescue Mission's primary focus is combating homelessness by offering shelter, clothing, and long-term recovery programs to people in need in Rockford.



It's also the only warming center open over the weekend in the winter time.