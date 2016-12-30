2016's top stories on WREX.com

Listed here are the most popular and newsworthy stories on www.WREX.com over the course of 2016.

- Chicago Cubs win the World Series: The Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians in 7 games to win their first World Series in 108 years. The World Series trophy will be coming to Rockford and Freeport in January.

- Belvidere Police arrest 14 people in massage parlor bust: In September, Belvidere Police raided several massage parlors in town, arresting 14 employees and customers. Police say the bust came after a 14-month long investigation into the businesses and that complaints from the public were what started the investigation in the first place.

- Cherryvale Mall shootings: The building was put on lockdown the evening of September 30 after a shooting outside the mall. Two weeks later another shooting occurred outside the mall. Police arrested a suspect in connection with the second shooting.

- UW Health Sports Factory opens: The UW Health Sports Factory opened in downtown Rockford this year, bringing more sports tourism to the city.

- Rockford teen goes missing, family finds her safe days later: Malina Rangel, a 14-year-old girl from Rockford, was reported missing March 1. Malina's mother says she went to check on her in her room and she wasn't there. The family posted on Facebook about two weeks later that Malina had been found safe.

- Leadership changes around the area: The Stateline area saw leadership changes at Winnebago County Board Chairman with the election of Frank Haney, the hiring of Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, the addition of Nathan Bryant as President of Rockford Area Economic Development Council, and Rockford Mayor Morrissey's announcement that he will not seek another term as mayor.

- Man sets self on fire inside Rockford restaurant: In February, a man doused himself with gasoline, walked into Da Catch restaurant on Rockton Avenue in Rockford during dinner time on a Friday night and lit himself on fire. The man was taken to the hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

- A mother and her young child die in fire in Byron: An early morning fire at a home on Silverthorn Avenue in Byron in October claimed the lives of Margaret Meyer and her 3-year-old son Amos. The Ogle County Sheriff's Office said the fire was "suspicious in nature."

- Proposed Great Lakes Basin Railroad controversy continues: The proposed railroad that would bypass freight traffic in Chicago by connecting northwest Indiana to southern Wisconsin and cutting through northern Illinois faced great opposition in the area, including in Boone County. A revised route map was released in September that excludes Boone County, but extends further into Winnebago County. No final decision on the route has been made.

- School bus crash in Belvidere: In early September, a school bus carrying Belvidere students crashed into a car near the intersection of Beliot and Orth roads north of town. Twelve people, including 10 students, had to be taken to the hospital.

- Major drug busts: Several large drug busts took place in the area this year, including an investigation in March where 29 people were arrested, a bust where over 50 pounds of cocaine was confiscated, and what is believed to be the largest drug bust in the history of Rockford, where over $8 million worth of drugs were taken off the streets.