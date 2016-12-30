Services set for Rebecca Finkenhofer, teen killed in Machesney Park Wednesday

The visitation and memorial service for a Machesney Park teen killed earlier this week have been set.

Visitation for 16-year-old Rebecca Finkenhofer will be Monday, January 2 at Harvest Bible Chapel of Rockford, 5501 Windsor Road in Loves Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The memorial service for Rebecca will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, also at Harvest Bible Chapel of Rockford.

Finkenhofer was killed just after midnight Wednesday at her home on Minns Drive in Machesney Park.

An autopsy report released Thursday lists the cause of the teen's death as from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says Finkenhofer was also shot, but the cause of death is linked to the stabbing.

Rebecca's 63-year-old grandmother Cheryl Puckett was also shot during the incident. The grandmother suffered a gunshot wound to the face while she was inside the apartment and is being treated for life-threatening injuries at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Hospital.

Authorities say the suspect, Michael Mernack, 36, was shot by deputies shortly after they arrived on the scene. They say they found him armed with a gun outside the apartment when they arrived.

Mernack is being treated for life-threatening injuries at a Rockford hospital. He is in the ICU.

Family members say Mernack and Rebecca's mother, Megan Cabay, dated for a time. Megan Cabay took out an order of protection against Mernack back in November.