Rockford woman shares her unique experience meeting the late Debbie Reynolds

The death of actress Debbie Reynolds hit home for many people, including a Rockford woman who had the chance to meet her. Twice.

Sam Nowicki was able to get an autograph from Reynolds back in 1951 as a teenager in Chicago while she was working for a local paper.

Nowicki was able to meet Reynolds again in 1996 in Branson, Missouri. She was able to got Reynolds to sign the same piece of memorabilia 45 years later.

She says over the years, not much had changed about Reynolds.

"She was just generous with her vocabulary and treated us as if we were one of her friends," Nowicki says. "Like she wasn't a top notch movie star or anything like that."

Nowicki says she collects autographs, with Reynolds being just one of the many stars she has met along the way.

Reynolds died just a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, passed away after suffering a heart attack.