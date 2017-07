MADISON -- A digital billboard on along a busy Madison, Wisconsin road is paying tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

The mother-daughter Hollywood duo passed away within about 24 hours of each other earlier this week.

There are a number of images of Fisher. One shows a quote from "The Empire Strikes Back." Another shows the Millennium Falcon with a heart.

The other side of the billboards features Debbie Reynolds with a shot of her character Kathy Selden in "Singin' in the Rain."