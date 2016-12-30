Rockford Police: Victim robbed by gunman while visiting relatives

Rockford Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint while visiting family Thursday night.

Police say officers were called out to the 1600 block of South Central Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday after the victim reported being robbed.

The victim told police that he was in the area visiting family, and as he was walking up to his relative's home a man with a mask covering his face and armed with a gun came up to him.

The suspect demanded money, then ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say as the suspect ran away down Island Avenue he shot his gun once in the air. No one was injured by the gunshot.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.