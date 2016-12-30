New year a good time to get a new computer

As 2016 wraps up, it may be time to wrap up old computers or phones.

Experts say an average computer shelf life is about five years.

That's because after that, computers are more prone to hacking and other security issues because the technology is too dated..

"They have now become more vulnerable to security breaches. And you want to make sure your private information is safe," said Robert Bisconti, General Manager of Bisconti Computers.

Experts say the beginning of a new year is also a good time to back up any photos or music you might.

And it's a good idea to refresh any old passwords.