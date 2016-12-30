Peak flu season yet to hit Illinois

If you haven't gotten the flu this winter you're not in the clear. The peak season is still ahead.

February is usually the peak month of flu activity.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says it's not too late to get a flu shot

While there are no hard numbers, The state says there have been 29 flu-related ICU admissions to this point and the spread has been considered sporadic and not concentrated in any particular part of the state.

In 2013 there were three flu related pediatric deaths. There have been none since.