Boylan girls beat Byron in battle of unbeatens, Byron boys knock off Eastland

Boylan and Byron brought identical 13-0 records into the Dixon Girls Holiday Tournament championship game, but one of the 0s had to go. It was Byron's that went, as Boylan picked up a 44-35 win to take home to win its third Dixon Holiday Tournament title in four years.

The Lady Titans built a 24-18 lead at the half thanks to good shooting from Ashley Reyes and Frankie Schiro.

Byron fought its way back into the game in the third. After trailing by as many as ten, Sarah Hopkins beat the third quarter buzzer to cut it to a two point game. But Boylan put it away in the fourth, as Reyes hit a key three to extend the Lady Titan lead to seven points before going on to the nine point victory.

Byron's boys fared a little better in the Eastland Holiday Tournament title game. The Tigers used a strong effort from behind the three point line to beat host Eastland, 55-50.