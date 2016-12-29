Rockford teen reflects on heartbreak of losing three loved ones to gun violence in 2016

Jonae Coleman's year of heartbreak began this summer.

"I lost my brother July 31st," says Coleman. "I lost papi, well everybody called him Greg. I lost him July 31st."

Her brother, 15-year-old Greg Hill was killed after gunfire rang out at a party. But just months later, tragedy struck again.

"Then I lost Mario. Mario got shot over by his house on Haskell."

Jonae's friend, 14-year-old Jamario Crawford was shot dead while walking with a friend.

"I've just been losing people left to right. This 2016 ain't been nothing but people dying."

The deadly year was about to get worse. On Wednesday morning, she woke up to more bad news. A text message saying her friend, 15-year-old Lavontay Allen was dead.

"And I was like, 'Who ya'll talking about?' and they're like 'Lavontay'. And I'm like 'Which one?' And they're like 'Allen'."

The feelings that followed that tragic news weren't new to the teenager.

"Every time somebody dies I always ask myself that. Why? Why that person? It wasn't their time. He was only 15 years old. He still had big dreams coming for him. He didn't even finish high school. He was only a sophomore. He only had two years to go."

A young teen herself, the deaths have filled her with more than just pain, but fear.

"Going outside you never know. You could just be an innocent bystander and you could still end up losing your life to something that like. It could be anything. You could get hit by a car, get shot, anything. I don't feel safe going out side no more. To me, Rockford is not a safe place anymore."

It leaves her feeling hopeless.

"No matter how many police officers you get, no matter many people get together, people still going to feel the right to show off with a gun and end up shooting somebody's child and end up having that family go through the hurt."

Jonae may only be 15, but she's gone through enough hurt for a lifetime. Her one wish now, is that the hurt stops.