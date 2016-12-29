Rockford leaders react to recent violence

So far this year, 10 people under the age of 18 have been killed in Rockford, and community leaders say enough is enough.

"It starts with you, if you have anything to do with it, then it's your responsibility," said Dola Gregory, director of Rock House Kids.

At Rock House, Gregory says she sees kids impacted by violence every day.

"We constantly check every time there's a shooting, a fire, anything, if that's one of our kids."

And Gregory says this kind of violence isn't new. Since Rock House opened 17 years ago, Gregory says she's seen it become a reality for the kids that walk through her doors.

"The kids are like, 'oh yeah, you want to see where i got shot? Oh yeah, i still have a bullet in me. Oh yeah, my best friend got shot last week.'"

So, what can the Rockford community do to change this reality?

For Thomas Parker, it starts with the kids.

"What happens in this organization directly correlates to how full the prison cells get," he said.

Parker works for Youth Against Violence, an organization dedicated to keeping kids off the streets by getting them involved in music.

"You have to offer kids hope, there has to be hope. Kids who are here, and not somewhere else, can very well be having their lives saved," said Thomas.

And while Youth Against Violence works with an average of 35 kids at a time, Parker says it's not enough.

"There are way more kids that there are programs to for kids to help deal with the things they go through," said Parker.

So kids can focus on growing up, instead of staying alive.

Youth Against Violence was founded back in 1992, after the fatal shooting of Rockford teen, Asha Belcher.

