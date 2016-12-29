Wanted Charlotte man arrested in Rockford

A special FBI task force in Rockford has arrested a man wanted out of North Carolina.
Corey Vega was arrested by the FBI Rockford Safe Streets Task Force Wednesday. Vega was arrested in the 1300 block of Montague Street after a short foot chase.
According to the Charlotte Observe, Vega was wanted on armed robbery charges out of Charlotte.
Vega is now being held at the Winnebago County Jail.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.