Wanted Charlotte man arrested in Rockford

A special FBI task force in Rockford has arrested a man wanted out of North Carolina.

Corey Vega was arrested by the FBI Rockford Safe Streets Task Force Wednesday. Vega was arrested in the 1300 block of Montague Street after a short foot chase.

According to the Charlotte Observe, Vega was wanted on armed robbery charges out of Charlotte.

Vega is now being held at the Winnebago County Jail.