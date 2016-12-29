Wanted Charlotte man arrested in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Wanted Charlotte man arrested in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A special FBI task force in Rockford has arrested a man wanted out of North Carolina. 

Corey Vega was arrested by the FBI Rockford Safe Streets Task Force Wednesday. Vega was arrested in the 1300 block of Montague Street after a short foot chase.

According to the Charlotte Observe, Vega was wanted on armed robbery charges out of Charlotte.

Vega is now being held at the Winnebago County Jail. 

