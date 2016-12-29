Wisconsin DNR removes all references to climate change from its website

MADISON -- There is no longer any reference to climate change on the website of Wisconsin's state environmental agency.



In a recent change, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stripped previous language acknowledging greenhouse gases as the main cause of the earth's rising temperatures.



In a previous version of the DNR's page dealing with climate change and Wisconsin's Great Lakes, the opening statement read: "Earth´s climate is changing. Human activities that increase heat-trapping ("green house") gases are the main cause. Earth´s average temperature has increased 1.4 °F since 1850 and the eight warmest years on record have occurred since 1998. Increasing temperatures have led to changes in rainfall patterns and snow and ice cover. These changes could have severe effects on the Great Lakes and the plants, wildlife and people who depend on them. While no one can predict exactly what climate change will mean for our Great Lakes, scientists agree that the following changes are likely if climate change patterns continue."



The new language does not even include the term "climate change" at all.



"As it has done throughout the centuries, the earth is going through a change. The reasons for this change at this particular time in the earth's long history are being debated and researched by academic entities outside the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources," reads the new wording.



DNR Spokesperson Jim Dick released the following statement on the change.



"As we do from time to time with other website pages, we updated this web page which had not been updated in several years. The updated page reflects our position on this topic that we have communicated for years, that our agency regularly must respond to a variety of environmental and human stressors from drought, flooding, wind events to changing demographics. Our agency must be ready to respond to each of these challenges. Adaptation has been our position on this topic. The causes of any changes in climate are still being debated in the general public. Research on the matter is being done in academic and circles outside DNR, and that's why we included links on this updated web page to UW-Madison programs that include climate change in their research."

But experts at the Center for Climatic Research (CCR), a division of UW-Madison's Nelson Institute, are condemning the change.



"Climate change is underway and its natural and human causes are well understood," said Jack Williams, director of the CCR. "Wisconsin must adapt to the currently underway and expected climate changes, using our best available science, technology, and policy. We can do this, but hiding well-established knowledge from the public is not a step in the right direction."



13 News sister station WKOW in Madison asked Dick if the DNR's statement was an acknowledgement that climate change is no longer being debated among climate scientists.



"Yes, we are aware of that but as I'm sure you are aware it's still being debated amongst the public," wrote Dick.