Program allows Rockford woman to graduate from college at age 20

A Rockford woman is getting a head start on her career after getting on the fast track to college graduation.

Jocelyn James is just 20-years-old, but she is already a college graduate. She got her diploma from Western Illinois University with honors, and before that was an RPS 205 student.

James was part of the Running Start Program during her high school years, which allowed her to collect college and high school credits from Rock Valley College at the same time, which helped her reach her goal of graduating early.

"During the process I always did feel like I might have been missing out on something," James says about her time in college. "But after it happened and I got that degree and I was able to walk across the stage so early, I felt like I would never change it."

James says plans on taking a some time off before she goes to graduate school for her Master's Degree.