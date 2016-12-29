Long time Boylan teacher and administrator passes away

A long time teacher and administrator at Boylan High School has died.

Dennis Hiemenz passed away on Tuesday.

He began his 48 year career at Boylan in 1965 as an English teacher and also taught other courses including journalism and the humanities.

Hiemenz became an administrator and was the Assistant Principal for Academics.

A news release from Boylan stated he was instrumental in the school's academic achievement awards and the development of the school's technological plan.

Visitation is set for Monday, January 2 at Saint Bridget's Church from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

A Memorial Mass will be at 11:00 a.m.