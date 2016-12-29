Sheriff's office offering free rides on New Year's Eve

Safe driving is top of mind for Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies this New Year's Eve. And because of that they are offering a free ride home to those who need it.

From 11 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office will operate its New Year's Eve Ride Home program. This will be the 36th year of the program.

Those who need to get home safe can get a free ride from anywhere in Winnebago County to their home in the county.

If you or someone you know has had too much to drink, call 815-639-4674 for a ride.

The sheriff's office says New Year's Eve is a very busy night for deputies, so you should only use the ride program as a last resort.

The sheriff's office says the free rides are a way to keep drunk drivers off the road and make traveling safer. Police across the state will be stepping up patrols this weekend as another way to keep roads safe.

Illinois State Police and 200 other law enforcement agencies say they will be out doing seat belt checks and making sure the roads are safe over the holiday weekend.

According to state officials, 49 people died in crashes on Illinois roads during the New Year's Eve holiday from 2011 to 2015 and 40 percent of those deaths involved a drunk driver.