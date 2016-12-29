Local doctors: Be on the lookout for signs of alcohol abuse in friends and family

New Years Eve is right around the corner. And while many will enjoy a glass of champagne at midnight, doctors say we should look out for loved ones with signs of alcohol abuse.

Doctors at Rosecrance Health Network say some signs of addiction are hiding empty alcohol bottles, drinking alone and often, or binge drinking.

Rosecrance says it can be a problem people may not admit to others or even themselves, but it can quickly affect their lives and their loved ones.

"What eventually happens in the process of addiction is people are no longer feeling high or feeling good because of the massive amounts that they're consuming," says Raymond Garcia, Medical Director at Rosecrance. "So what they're then doing is using the substance, in this case alcohol, to try and avoid feeling bad, the withdrawal that can happen when they're not drinking."

Rosecrance says other signs of alcohol addiction might be missing work or family events.

