Rockford doctor says men and women can have different signs of heart attack

Actress Carrie Fisher is just one of a handful of celebrities who died this past year due to heart health issues, which is something local doctors say we should all be very aware of.

Dr. Isaacson at OSF St. Anthony Hospital says all too often people ignore the signs or don't realize their having a heart attack.

Men typically have chest discomfort, like heaviness, tightness or pressure. But doctors say for women the signs of a heart attack could be different.

"Women don't always have the classic symptoms that we think about with heart problems like that," Dr. Isaacson says. "They may still have some chest discomfort, but they also may have neck discomfort, arm discomfort, they may feel short winded, they can't catch their breath.

Dr. Isaacson says it is important not to ignore any symptoms of a heart attack, and if you're worried, call 911 for help.