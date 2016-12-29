Police search for man wanted on stolen property charges

A string of armed robberies over the weekend led police on a chase that ended in a car crash.

Late Christmas night a robbery was reported at Kona Liquor in the 3100 block of West State Street.

Police say they found the suspects driving away from the scene, which led to a chase.

The suspects crashed their car near South Main Street and Clifton Avenue.

Police say the driver of the car got away, one passenger was charged with obstructing police and bonded out and a second passenger was released without being charged.

Police are now searching for that second passenger, 31-year-old Frank Benjamin. Benjamin is wanted on possession of stolen property charges.

Police say Benjamin has not been arrested yet and his whereabouts are unknown. Officers are continuing to investigate the possibility that this incident could be related to a number of other armed robberies that occurred over last weekend.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Benjamin or last weekend's crimes is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6735, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.