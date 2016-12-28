Debbie Reynolds dies at 84

Just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away, Debbie Reynolds has died.

The star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" suffered a stroke. Her son reported just moments ago that she passed away.

"She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken," Todd Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday.

He said the stress of his sister's death "was too much" for Reynolds.

Reynolds was married to singer Eddie Fisher and together they had their daughter, Carrie Fisher. Best known for her role as Princess Leia on Star Wars, Carrie Fisher died Tuesday after her heart stopped beating over the weekend.

Reynolds was 84 years old.